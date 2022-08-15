Dear GhanaWeb: My wife is like a lion when she is angry

File photo of a frustrated Black Man

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife has a bad temper. Often, our disagreements turn to angry fights where she raises her hand to me.



I don’t hit her back when she slaps me or kicks me, but this is no way to behave. In anger, she will also say terrible things like, ‘why did I marry you’, ‘you are not even good in bed’, and so on.



Initially, it was OK, she didn’t hit that much, and nor were her words so hurtful. I felt with time, she’d grow out of it, but over time she has got more violent and that worries me.



On most days, she is calm. When she is calm, even then I’m afraid to bring this up and discuss it with her, as that leads us back to fights.



What do I do?



Frank, Kwadaso.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:











ADA/BB