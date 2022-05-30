Dear GhanaWeb: My wife is making life unbearable for me

File photo of a tormented husband

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am not sure if there is anyone out there experiencing this in their life. I have been married for 7 years and I am shocked at how my wife behaves when she gets angry.



She goes on an emotional outburst when she does not get things done her way, she gets really mean.



On days when we fight or argue, I sometimes end up sleeping in the spare bedroom because there is so much tension between us. Quite recently, she did something I advised her not to repeat.

In the middle of the night, while I was fast asleep, she came into my room and started screaming and crying and suddenly went into an outburst.



How do I get her to stop this?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.