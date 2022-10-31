0
Dear GhanaWeb: My wife is pregnant with another man’s child

Mon, 31 Oct 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,

I recently learned that my wife is pregnant, but not with my baby. We haven’t been intimate for months and there is no way that baby is mine.

I don’t know if I can father another man’s baby and when I ask her she keeps saying it's mine.

What do I do? Please help.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

