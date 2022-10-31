Dear GhanaWeb: My wife is pregnant with another man’s child

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
I recently learned that my wife is pregnant, but not with my baby. We haven’t been intimate for months and there is no way that baby is mine.
I don’t know if I can father another man’s baby and when I ask her she keeps saying it's mine.
What do I do? Please help.
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Dear GhanaWeb: My wife satisfies her sexual desires by watching porn
- Dear GhanaWeb: My husband's popularity is ruining our marriage
- Dear GhanaWeb: I am in a one-sided affair with my boss
- Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend records us every time we have sex
- Dear GhanaWeb: My young boyfriend at work is dumping me for his new girlfriend
- Read all related articles