Dear GhanaWeb: My wife is too close to my friends, its making me uncomfortable

Unhappy Man File photo of an unhappy man

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife is a social butterfly and she tries to stay in touch with all my friends.

She wouldn't mind just organising parties and going to their houses just for a drink or cook for my friends when their wives are unavailable.

I don't like it a bit because now they discuss private jokes all in front of me whenever we meet and I feel lost and embarrassed.

I’m worried about where this is heading because if they are making these naughty jokes, I can only imagine what will be next.

How should I tell her she needs to stay away from my friends, without making it sound like a big deal?

Lexis, Kwadaso

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via features@ghanaweb.com.

