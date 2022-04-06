Dear GhanaWeb: My wife is too close to my friends, its making me uncomfortable

Dear GhanaWeb,
My wife is a social butterfly and she tries to stay in touch with all my friends.
She wouldn't mind just organising parties and going to their houses just for a drink or cook for my friends when their wives are unavailable.
I don't like it a bit because now they discuss private jokes all in front of me whenever we meet and I feel lost and embarrassed.
I’m worried about where this is heading because if they are making these naughty jokes, I can only imagine what will be next.
How should I tell her she needs to stay away from my friends, without making it sound like a big deal?
Lexis, Kwadaso
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via features@ghanaweb.com.
