Dear GhanaWeb: My wife refuses to live with me and my parents

Dear GhanaWeb,
My wife doesn't want to live with my parents and so we live separately. But I don't want my parents to live in our old, tiny house.
My wife shouts and behaves badly whenever my parents are not there and she back-bites all the time.
But when my parents are there, she behaves like the perfect daughter-in-law.
How can I ask my wife to be more understanding?
