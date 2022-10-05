Dear GhanaWeb: My wife refuses to live with me and my parents

File photo of a troubled couple

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife doesn't want to live with my parents and so we live separately. But I don't want my parents to live in our old, tiny house.



My wife shouts and behaves badly whenever my parents are not there and she back-bites all the time.



But when my parents are there, she behaves like the perfect daughter-in-law.

How can I ask my wife to be more understanding?



