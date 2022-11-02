7
Dear GhanaWeb: My wife’s father is ruining my marriage

Wed, 2 Nov 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,

My father-in-law is a very confused man. This lifestyle causes a lot of confusion and arguments between my wife and him, while he is trying to influence her decisions.

An example is how he tried to get my wife to tell her younger brother that their father was sick so he could extort more money from him because he is doing well in life.

He sometimes tries to persuade me to do his dirty deeds for him, but I avoid what he says.

His actions are hurting my wife. On top of that, he and my mother-in-law are moving to our region, and I don't know how my wife and I will cope with them living closer.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

