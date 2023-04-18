Dear GhanaWeb: My wife’s lavish spending is making me crazy

Tue, 18 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
My partner has been unemployed for the past two years and hasn't been contributing to home keeping. Due to his extravagant spending habits, I am now exclusively responsible for all financial commitments, which has grown more difficult.
If this keeps up, I worry that will worsen my mental health and end up ruining the management of the home.
What do I do to stop this?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/EB
