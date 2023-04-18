0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My wife’s lavish spending is making me crazy

Couple Woman Unbothered Man Worried File photo of an unhappy couple

Tue, 18 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My partner has been unemployed for the past two years and hasn't been contributing to home keeping. Due to his extravagant spending habits, I am now exclusively responsible for all financial commitments, which has grown more difficult.

If this keeps up, I worry that will worsen my mental health and end up ruining the management of the home.

What do I do to stop this?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/EB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
EOCO freezes 95 luxurious cars; directs owners to report before May 3
How galamsey destroyed part of garden at Akufo-Addo's Kyebi residence
Kenyan woman busted at KIA for attempting to smuggle cocaine
Kennedy Agyapong sends strong warning to contenders
John Mahama pays his own electricity bills – ECG MD confirms
Ghana Army Rejected Me Because Of My Height, Eyeballs - Ghanaian Soldier In Uk
Ghana mining leases still valid – Bright Simons alleges"
An eyewitness account of what led to burning of suspected robbers at Moseaso"
Enough of the foolishness – Kumchacha blasts Prophet Kofi Oduro
3 suspected armed robbers burnt alive at Moseaso
Related Articles: