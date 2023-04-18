Dear GhanaWeb: My wife’s lavish spending is making me crazy

File photo of an unhappy couple

Dear GhanaWeb,

My partner has been unemployed for the past two years and hasn't been contributing to home keeping. Due to his extravagant spending habits, I am now exclusively responsible for all financial commitments, which has grown more difficult.



If this keeps up, I worry that will worsen my mental health and end up ruining the management of the home.



What do I do to stop this?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ADA/EB