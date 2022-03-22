0
Dear GhanaWeb: Should I let my husband go?

Unhappy Couple Akosua from Darkuman shares her relationship struggles

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

My husband and I have been married for over 12 years. We’ve had a lot of trying moments but have always managed to hold onto each other and weather the storms.

The most prominent trial was when I cheated on him with his best friend during the lockdown when he was away in Kumasi. I feel horrible about it; in fact, I think I may have managed to break my heart more than my husband.

Anyway, my husband still says that he loves me, and we’re still together. But we no longer share a bed; we no longer share much of anything, honestly, except our house and an occasional romantic night now and then.

Should I let him go or just give him more time to truly forgive me?

I love this man beyond measure, but if I’m destined to be hurt, I’d like to just get it over with now.

From Akosua, Darkuman

