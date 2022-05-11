0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: The guy I invested in is getting engaged

Seasonal Depression Lonely Black Woman Sitting Couch Sad Face Expression Seasonal Depression Lonely File photo of an unhappy woman

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

For over six years, I was engaged to a man I thought to be an incredible man. He was smart, funny and hardworking.

We were in a long-distance relationship, but I commuted as much as I could and even supported him with some of the money I had. A month ago, I got to know he has been sleeping with his colleague at work.

I broke up with him after finding some sort of proof. I was done with him, but I was hurting.

He called every day; told me he wasn't with her anymore and called her every name in the book but the truth is i can’t keep up with this.

I was surfing the internet when I saw their engagement. They had never broken up. He's been lying to her also.

Here's the question: We have investments together and I certainly need some details because of our investment together.

We went through so much, and he tossed everything away with no explanation as if our relationship and I were garbage.

How do I unlove someone? How do I deal with him without getting upset?

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Jessica Opare-Saforo suffers E-Levy deduction, goes berserk
The story of the former Black Stars captain who lost his wife to a GFA President
Trader in tears after taxi driver returned GH¢8,000 she left in his car
Kotoko and three other clubs whose formation were inspired by Hearts
Maybe he is not ready - GFA offer update on Salisu chase after Kurt Okraku's visit
Four Ghanaian business moguls who own football clubs
I am not happy with the economy – Gabby Otchere-Darko
COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah gets top Commonwealth post
Nana Aba Anamoah’s reaction to Akufo-Addo’s tweet ‘sparks fire’
Meet the first female and only CJ who swore in 4 presidents in the history of Ghana
Related Articles: