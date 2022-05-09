0
Dear GhanaWeb, my fiancé’s daughter is a big problem

File Photo Of A Worried Woman Pp File photo of a concerned woman

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My boyfriend is 48 and he has a 25-year-old daughter. My fiancé has spoilt her daughter so much because he doesn’t want her to feel the void of not having a mum. Her mum dumped her at a young age.

My fiancé bought her daughter a Range Rover and provide her with a weekly allowance and every other thing she wants or needs.

She has finished school and is saying she doesn’t want to work, and if I won’t be exaggerating, she has never worked a day in her life.

Quite recently she crashed the new Range Rover her father got her, and he has asked me to find time to be her chauffeur.

Little does she know that her father is going bankrupt and now my fiancé is asking me to give my car to his daughter because he fully knows he can't afford a new one.

I don’t know how to bring up his daughter’s issue because this is getting out of hand. I am 26 years old, and I feel he thinks he knows better.

Please advise me.

Anonymous, Tantra Hill

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via features@ghanaweb.com.

