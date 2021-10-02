Death of great legends: Highlife music will live forever – Kofi Nti

Musician, Kofi Nti

After the demise of great and legendary Highlife musicians like Paapa Yankson, Kofi B, Daasebre Gyamenah and co, Nana Kwame Ampadu is the latest to join the list of fallen heroes of our time.

Kofi Nti who is one of the surviving great Highlife iconic personalities has revealed that he’s saddened by how some of his predecessors are dying in recent years.



Speaking on the Kastle Entertainment Show, Kofi Nti has disclosed to Amansan Krakye that the surviving musicians will continue to make sure that Highlife music lives on forever.



“Most of our Highlife legends in Ghana are dying and I’m so saddened by this happenings,” he told the host on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.

He added “It’s true that some of the Highlife legends in Ghana are dead but we those left behind and still alive will continue to hold the music in high esteem.



“It’s quite disturbing but we those alive are taking care of what they’ve left behind so we continue to uphold the Highlife legacy set by the gone legends,” he concluded.