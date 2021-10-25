December 1 is judgement day for Akuapem Poloo

Actress Akuapem Poloo

Final judgement on the appeal case of Rosemond Alade Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo challenging her 90-day sentence would be determined on December 1, 2021.

The December 1 judgement by the Criminal Court 1 Division of the High Court would determine whether Rosemond would continue her jail sentence or would be set free.



She was handed a 90-day jail term for publishing obscene material and violating the dignity and integrity of her seven-year-old son in a nude photo she posted on social media.



The sentence was described as harsh by her lawyer, who subsequently appealed against it on the instructions of his client.

However, her lawyers failed to complete processes to secure her release on time after she was granted bail of GH¢80,000 with two sureties by the Criminal Division of the High Court.







