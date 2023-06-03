December in Gh: More women visited Ghana to chill than men – 2022 Tourism Reports

A photo of female diasporans in Ghana during 2019 Afrochella

December is always that time of the year the world comes to Ghana and also an opportunity for the diaspora to explore and experience the country.

A report by the Ghana Tourism Authority has indicated that more females visited Ghana in December 2022 to partake in various events.



The RME department conducted a major survey at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to objectively assess participant’s impressions of the December in GH program, and to evaluate the impact of DiGH on patrons. Other surveys were conducted at the Taste of Ghana 3.0, Afrochella, GUBA Diaspora Conversation and Tadifest events.



The survey interviewed 388 visitors who partook in various events. Out of the total interviewees 57.45% were females and 42.55% males with 67.1% of participants being millennials between the age bracket of (18-39years).

The report also revealed that 37.22% were very satisfied, 51.88% were satisfied, 9.40% thought everything was fair, 1.13% were dissatisfied and 0.38% were very dissatisfied about how December 2022 went in Ghana.



About 122 were endorsed by GTA and the Beyond the Return Secretariat. The events kick-started on the 6th of November 2022 through to 7th January 2023. At the end of the period, 113 of the endorsed events were held successfully with nine (9), postponed or cancelled.