Decorated spiritualists with no powers, Ajagurajah should calm down! – Mr Logic

Popular entertainment pundit cum artiste manager, Mr. Logic, has berated spiritualists who portray a feisty image without any spiritual backing.

According to him, some of these individuals create a scary image of themselves to project the impression that they are extremely powerful, whereas they aren’t.



In a discussion on the United Showbiz, he said these so-called spiritualists usually decorate themselves with bizarre costumes that instill fear in people simply for validation.



“Sometimes people project themselves in a manner that portrays that they are extremely powerful but they aren’t. We know decorated spiritualists who have powers. They are just scaring people. They mix up colours; Yellow, black, red, cow head and things, but are powerless,” he stated.



Buttressing his point further, he has asked Ajagurajah Movement founder, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, to tone down on projecting such an image.



“Ajagurajah and I have met and we have even had conversations about saints and so on. I know what I am saying. All I want to say is that Ajagurajah should calm down,” he added.

Asides from constantly rocking a black and red regalia, and mostly seen without footwear, Prophet Ajagurajah has been captured in recent times being accompanied by his special chair to every platform he graces.



He recently caused a stir on social media, after storming the United Showbiz studio with a ‘horn-like’ chair which he sat on during the entire show.



