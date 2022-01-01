Dedicate funds to promote Ghana music – Bola Ray to government

Former artiste manager and CEO of EIB Network, Nathan Kwabena Adisi

Former artiste manager and CEO of EIB Network, Nathan Kwabena Adisi, also known as Bola Ray, has called on government to allocate funds to promote Ghana music.

According to the CEO, the majority of neighbouring African countries have government and corporate organizations, as well as individuals, who work together to promote artists.



Speaking on EIB Digital’s maiden Twitter Spaces hosted by Serwaa Amihere, he said with a deliberate effort and consistency, Ghanaian artists will be able to win at the Grammys.



He charged the Tourism, Art and Culture ministry to “devote a budget on artistes to promote Ghanaian musicians. If we are deliberate and consistent about this, in the next year or two, Ghana will bring home a Grammy. Kenya’s government is doing that to support artistes, as well as Nigerians. They are getting their big people in business to support them.”

He added that the Chairman of UBA recently billed three top artists from Nigeria for his party and “Can we get cooperate Ghana spend on our Ghanaian arts?” If a bank in Ghana is having an end-of-year party and we have the Shatta Wales, Stonebwoys, Saminis, and Sarkodie on the bill, then we can push them and they will feel loved and do what they do.



“The GIPC, MUSIGA and other organisations should support to invest in our artiste”



Commenting on the recent rants of Shatta Wale against Nigerian musicians, Bola Ray said “We shouldn’t see this as a fight. I believe it is time to sit down to put things right” Shatta Wale has no hate.“