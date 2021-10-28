'Deeper Than Blood' - Shatta Wale's first tweet after release from jail

Shatta Wale and Medikal in happy mood

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, alias Shatta Wale, posted his first tweet after his release from jail earlier this week.

The three-word tweet posted on October 27, 2021, read: "Deeper Than Blood" and was accompanied by two photos.



One showed him and Medikal with power bikes and in a joyful mood while the other was a collage of the two artistes and three other associates of Shatta Wale who were released by a court on Tuesday.



An Accra court on Tuesday granted the musician and four other associates bail days before their weeklong prison remand was up.



Wale's first initial reactions to the bail were to visit the beach with his colleagues before expressing thanks to God in a video posted by an Instagram user in which the musician is heard thanking God.

"We thank Allah for everything. We thank Allah for bringing me out. Shoutout to everybody that has supported me and I want to say, God is alive,” he stated.



Shatta Wale has been charged with the dissemination of false news and causing fear and panic, he is charged along with three other persons who are facing charges of abetment of crime.



Medikal was arrested separately on charges of brandishing a weapon on social media. His case is, however not related to the Shatta Wale case, but he was granted bail on the same day.



