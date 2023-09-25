Defenders of the status quo are more concerned about ‘decorum’ than human suffering – Manifest jabs government, police

Ghanaian rapper, M.anifest

Ghanaian singer cum rapper, Kwame Tsikata popularly known as M.anifest has lambasted the government and the police service for not paying enough attention to the grievances of the OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters but more concerned about decorum.

He noted that the unbearable suffering and the poor living conditions of Ghanaians that were voiced out by the OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters should be the priority of the government and not the court injunction.



His comment comes on the back of criticisms from the government, police service, and some members of the public against the OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters for flouting the court injunction order and going ahead with the demonstration.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb on his Twitter page, M.anifest indicated that when people are famished, they tend to forget about decorum and politeness but go ahead to vent their frustration in any way that they think would make their concerns heard.



“Defenders of the status quo are more precious about ‘decorum’ and other cosmetic whatnots than they are of human suffering and living conditions. When people dey hung and dem tire, all the polite left in them is finished,” M.Manifest wrote on his Twitter page.



The OccupyJulorbiHouse protest was much influenced by celebrities and other political actors to make it more impactful after the first day was marred with police attacks on demonstrators.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, spanning three days, concluded with celebrities playing a significant role in its vigor and effectiveness in conveying their concerns to the government.



