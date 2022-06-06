Defiled women have trust issues – Human Rights Activist

People who have been defiled need to be cared for

Author and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cadling Fashions/Foundation, Linda Yaa Ampah, has explained how male spouses should help their partners who have a history of defilement.

Having suffered defilement herself, she mentioned that anyone who has gone through such a phase always tends to have trust issues.



In an interview with Eunice Tornyi on e.tv Ghana’s African Women’s Voices show, Madam Ampah said, “You don’t easily trust people and it takes a long time to begin to trust again. So, when you find yourself in a relationship and your spouse eventually does something that breaks that trust, that’s it. It’s very difficult to come back and it takes a long time.”



She asserted that people who have gone through that situation need a lot of love, patience, understanding and constant reminders from their partners that they will always be there for them.

“It’s taken me a long time and a lot of confidence to get to this stage. For me, everyone is a suspect and it can be a problem so we need a lot of patience and understanding. You need to constantly tell us that we’re good and are okay,” she said.



According to her, defiled women have gone through a situation where they feel worthless, “and feel like nobody cares about them. Once they get to that stage where they find someone who loves genuinely, it’s not easy to let go so it takes them a lot of understanding.



“I was blessed to have a husband who’s very understanding and works with me. Sometimes I fall back and I start again. It demands a lot and it’s not a one-day affair. It is continuous and talking about it also heals, and it has helped me tremendously,” he added.