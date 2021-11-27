Delay, Lydia Forson, others hail brilliant Keta NSMQ contestant Francisca Lamini

Francisca Lamini represented Keta Senior High School (KETASCO) in the NMSQ competition

After putting up an outstanding performance at the just-ended National Maths and Science Quiz competition, Fransisca Lamini has earned the admiration of Ghanaians including some celebrities.



Throughout the stages of the competition, Lamini exalted the image of her school and now she seems to be the ‘poster girl’ of young ladies in academia.



Aside from her spectacular performance during the competition, Fransisca Lamini’s appearance at the NSMQ finals was the first female appearance in eight solid years.

This achievement has been the most talked about on social media since the competition ended.



Joining the countless Ghanaians who have extolled the young student, the likes of Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), Lydia Forson, and Cookietee have taken to social media to extend their congratulatory messages to the ‘Lady of the moment.’



Championing the ‘women supporting women’ agenda, these celebrities have splashed pictures of Fransisca on social media with sweet captions.



