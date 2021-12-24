Delay advises sister Derby on her new found relationship

Delay encourages Sister Derby

Sister Derby finds new love



Sister Derby's new relationship sparks confusion online



Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay has issued a piece of advice to Sister Derby following reports that she has found a new lover.



According to the popular TV presenter, Sister Derby should pay no heed to naysayers and focus on her relationship as everyone deserves happiness.



News of Sister Derby’s love affair with an unknown man has been all over social media after her failed relationship with Medikal.

Some individuals have alleged that sister Derby is once again dating a man she is older than.



Others have uncovered that Sister Derby’s current boyfriend has a child with a popular commercial sex worker, Queen Farcadi.



But in all, Delay has advised the ‘kakalika’ hitmaker to remain firm in her new relationship.



She has advised Derby to ignore critics and enjoy her new relationship.



“They said Sister Derby has found a new lover and the blogs have carried it but all I see is happiness. Finding someone you love and who also loves you back is the ultimate. And it is really difficult to find love these days especially when you are a celebrity,” she stated on the Delay show.

“When you find someone and you both connect on that level, age, money, height even religion doesn’t matter. What matters is you understand each other. Sister Derby, if the guy really makes you happy then go for it. Don’t mind the naysayers. In the end, they’ll stop. They won’t even live with you,” she added.



Watch the video below:



