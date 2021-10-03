Delay bags 3 GOWA awards, retains Woman Of The Year title

Deloris Frimpong Manso alias Delay with her awards

Media personality and TV show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, alias ‘Delay’ has retained a gong she won last year, the GOWA 2021 “Outstanding Woman Of The Year” award.

She was announced the overall winner at this year’s event, which came off at the Marriott Hotel in Accra on Friday, October 1, 2021.



She also won two other awards, the GOWA entrepreneur of the year and TV personality of the year.



An emotional Delay after receiving her award recounted her struggles growing up before dedicating the award to her sister and late mother.



“From being homeless to being the owner of houses, from not knowing what to eat to being a businesswoman and having a company that supplies food to Ghanaians. It’s a miracle, it’s only God. I will like to dedicate this award to my sister and the blessed memory of my mother”.

“And to Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the Chief Executive Officer of ASKOF Productions (organizers of GOWA) thank you very much for this love I’m very grateful. Finally fans of Delay, what can I do without you so happy you all came to support your sister,” she said.



According to Daily Guide report, some artistes who performed at the event included radio presenter and musician Ohemaa Woyeje alongside Jamaican, K Genius Praye among others.



A number of queen mothers graced the event, among others: Nana Obiribea (Akuapem-Obosomase Gyaasehemaa), Ansaa Sasraku (Akuapem-Larteh Akwamuhene Ankobeahemaa), Nana Tiaah Ampem Darkoa ( Akuapem Apirede-Mawerehemaa), and Mamaga Akua Sabea Nyabo VII (Paramount Queen – Akrofu, Volta).