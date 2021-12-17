Delay blushes as Amerado gives her a long passionate hug

Amerado and Delay publicly display affection at an event

In the midst of dating reports between Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) and Amerado, the two who seem unperturbed have been caught in a ‘lovey-dovey’ position on social media.



‘Lovestruck’ Amerado who met Delay at a public gathering threw his weight on her whiles whispering in her ear.



Delay who seem to be enjoying the hug held on firmly to the rapper whiles blushing in the process.



Unclear what Amerado was telling her, some Ghanaians have concluded that the two are simply putting up an act of ‘Public Display of Affection’ (PDA).

Earlier events that unfolded between the two have somewhat compelled Ghanaians to speculate dating rumours between them.



Amerado and Delay have sparked dating rumours with their continuous coded love posts made about each other on their social media platforms.



However, others are on the fence about the rumoured relationship as they have stated that Delay emphasized that she would not date someone as young as Amerado when he appeared on her show some time ago.



