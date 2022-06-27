2
Delay blushes as Amerado performs at her birthday dinner

Mon, 27 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Clad in beautiful white apparel, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), without extraneous glamour, looked stunning for her birthday dinner climaxed with a performance from Amerado.

The birthday celebrant, 40, had been called to join the musician during the performance of his smash hit song 'Obiaa Boa' and was mesmerised throughout the period.

Grabbing a microphone to back Younger K.A, as the rapper is affectionately called, Delay could be seen blushing while nodding rhythmically at the event held on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

"My best friend performed #obiaaboa for me at my birthday party," the caption of the video clip Delay shared on Twitter read.

On 'Obiaa Boa' which was released in May, Amerado praised Delay, describing her as charming.

“Delay is in Ghana. The lady is beautiful. Why will I leave her for Rihanna?” the rapper questioned.

Although Amerado has debunked rumours he is dating Delay, the video has ignited the conversation.

Prior to this, Amerado and Delay had been teasing the public with snippets of lovey-dovey moments on camera, stoking conversation about a possible affair.

But Amerado in an interview with Joy Entertainment in 2021 said they are just friends. Without equivocation, he denied the rumours, stressing that the broadcaster was only helping his brand.

“The fact that I had a monster hit, that is one thing I was looking out for this year and the fact that people think I am dating Delay, it gives me some form of confidence, some form of huge relevance. It is show business, and I call something ‘destructive sampling’.”

“People should just keep waiting and guessing because it is not what they are thinking, but I do not want to talk about being specific on the fact that Delay is a girlfriend or a friend. We all know she is trying to help a brand, trying to support my craft as well, so it is what it is,” he explained.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
