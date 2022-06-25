0
Menu
Entertainment

Delay celebrates 40th birthday with smashing photos

Video Archive
Sat, 25 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Delay’s birthday photos turn heads on social media

Delay captured in a kente outfit for the first time

Celebrities extend birthday wishes to Delay

Media personality cum entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay, has served adorable looks in some classic shots captured on her social media pages.

Celebrating a milestone as today marks her 40th birthday, Delay, shared pictures of her in a totally different look and fans cannot stop gushing over it.

In two separate pictures, the broadcaster has been captured for the first time in a kente outfit with an all back beautiful pony style.

In a different picture, she was seen in a stylish peach laced gown with the pony hairstyle.

‘GRATEFUL…THE QUEEN OF BOSS IS CELEBRATING HER BIRTHDAY!’ she wrote as captions to her posts.

Delay’s captivating looks have since drawn the attention of social media users including celebrities who have stormed her comment section to extend their warm wishes.

Watch the pictures below:





View this post on Instagram

A post shared by THE MAN ???????? (@delayghana)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by THE MAN ???????? (@delayghana)



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



EB/FNOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I will destroy the world if NATO invades Russia' – Ghanaian man warns
Ablakwa salutes First Lady for flying on presidential jet to Rwanda
Randy Abbey supports Arise Ghana demo
Adom-Otchere tackles Boakye Agyarko
Akufo-Addo's brother secures GH¢10m judgment in defamation suit
The thievery of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and Ofori-Atta being exposed by God – Sammy Gyamfi
My GH¢60,000 worth banging body no longer for big men – Kisa Gbekle
Victim of Frafraha demolition cries foul
It is sad to see celebrated intellectuals lead campaign against Adjaye – Otchere-Darko
Ken Agyapong can beat Alan to second place - Ben Ephson