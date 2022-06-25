Delay celebrates 40th birthday with smashing photos

Delay’s birthday photos turn heads on social media

Media personality cum entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay, has served adorable looks in some classic shots captured on her social media pages.



Celebrating a milestone as today marks her 40th birthday, Delay, shared pictures of her in a totally different look and fans cannot stop gushing over it.



In two separate pictures, the broadcaster has been captured for the first time in a kente outfit with an all back beautiful pony style.



In a different picture, she was seen in a stylish peach laced gown with the pony hairstyle.

‘GRATEFUL…THE QUEEN OF BOSS IS CELEBRATING HER BIRTHDAY!’ she wrote as captions to her posts.



Delay’s captivating looks have since drawn the attention of social media users including celebrities who have stormed her comment section to extend their warm wishes.



Watch the pictures below:













