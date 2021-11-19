Delay chides Kuami Eugene for performing with look-alike

Delay advises Kuami Eugene
Ghanaian television presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as ‘Delay’ has expressed disappointment in Kuami Eugene for performing with his look-alike on stage.
Delay who chanced upon a video of the two young men performing at a concert in Kumasi shortly after they met in the studios of Angel FM said it was an extremely bad idea for the highlife musician to have invited his look-alike on stage.
According to her, whoever advised Kuami Eugene to perform with his ‘clone’, totally goofed, adding that the musician ought to protect his space.
“Recently, I saw on social media that Kuami Eugene’s look-alike surfaced. I also saw KiDi’s look-alike too. It is nice for them to meet their look-alikes. But in the case of Kuami Eugene, it was totally wrong for him to perform with the guy on stage. Sometimes, I wonder the kind of people advising these young artistes in the industry. There’s one spot for everybody, don’t invite your look-alike and introduce him to the world,” Delay established during her show.
“The next thing you realize is he has taken over. When I visited google, in the number one trends, lots of people were looking for Kuami Eugene’s look-alike and not Kuami Eugene himself. Stop cannibalizing yourself in the industry. It’s not the best. This is advice from the big man in the business,” she added.
Kuami Eugene was amazed after he was introduced to his look-alike during a media tour in Kumasi. The young man had left his abode at Techiman in his quest to meet his icon. He gifted the fan US$100 and performed with him at the Afro Highlife EP concert in Kumasi.
