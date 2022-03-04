Delay cruises with Amerado after ‘friend zone’ saga

Delay hangs out with Amerado

Delay raps to Amerado’s song



Amerado allegedly friend zones Delay



Popular media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as ‘Delay,’ has again been spotted in the company of Amerado.



The two, who have ‘brushed off’ dating rumours on several occasions, were seen cruising in a car while jamming to Amerado and Kuami Eugene’s ‘Metua.’



In a video making rounds on the internet, they took turns to rap Amerado’s part of the song.



This comes after the ‘Abotre’ hitmaker established that he has an eye for good things, reason Delay is one of his favourite women.

Amerado earlier said that although there is no chance for him to win Delay’s heart, he is glad that at least his brand has been associated with hers for a while.



“I am a very ambitious guy and I like good stuff but with all that she has achieved in the industry so far, I think I have a long way to go. There’s a lot to do for me to be able to catch up with her. She’s a good catch and young men like myself need to get closer and bond with such people but I’m really shy. I’m a man but I’m shy. Even the bible says we have been permitted to do all things but not everything is beneficial,” he earlier stated in an interview with Zionfelix.



He made these statements after he was allegedly friend-zoned by Delay on his birthday.



Watch the video below



