Delay defends Bridget Otoo’s husband over controversial video

Television show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) has said Dr Evans Ago Tetteh’s decision to not kiss his wife, Bridget Otoo after their wedding is not a blunder as insinuated by a section of the public.

She posited that the husband may have refused to kiss the wife because of his temperament hence, some other interpretations aimed at smearing the colourful ceremony with mud are regrettable.



“Some men are naturally shy, so, they can’t kiss you in public. I don’t think that if the man disliked the lady, he would have married her. Nobody spends money marrying their haters. So, she’s his wife but he decided not to do a public display of affection,” she said on The Delay Show aired on August 28, 2022.



On Saturday, August 13, broadcaster, Bridget Otoo, tied the knot with her sweetheart, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, in a private ceremony at Sekondi.



Friends, including Serwaa Amihere and Lydia Forson, shared first-hand visuals from the ceremony with Serwaa taking to her official Snapchat account to give followers multiple videos of the couple with one that witnessed the groom shying away from the bride's kiss.



The 20 seconds clip has generated mixed reactions from social media users, who have wondered why Dr Ago Tetteh politely rejected the move despite the bride offering an explanation that her husband was under pressure.





