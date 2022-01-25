Deloris Frimpong Manso is the host of 'The Delay Show'

Akufo-Addo acknowledges Delay

Video of Akufo-Addo eulogizing Delay causes stir online



Fans excited after Delay features in Akufo-Addo’s speech



Media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay was been captured in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s speech during a ceremony at the Aburi Girls Senior High school.



Delay’s name popped up when the president was mentioning the names of prominent personalities the school has birthed since its existence.



"TV personality Deloris Frimpong Manso A.K.A Delay," the president stated while beaming with smiles during his speech.

Delay who couldn’t hide her excitement after chancing upon the video took to social media to share it.



“Mr. President. I’m here please,” she wrote as caption.



Fans and celebrities have since congratulated the Delay Show host for being recognized by the President.



