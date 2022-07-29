Delay has colourful demeanour but not my role model – Tiktok influencer

Delay

A comic content creator on Tiktok, Felicia Osei, has dismissed claims by some critics suggesting that she is mimicking Deloris Frimpong Manso also known as Delay, a media personality.

According to Felicia, the journalist has been phenomenal in her career and she has been a follower of the Delay Show host since she featured in the “Afia Schwarzenegger” series televised years ago.



In her interview on Adom TV’s M’ahyese3 show monitored by Angelonline.com.gh, the Tiktok star admitted to sharing similar characteristics with Delay, except the former’s are inherent.



“I’ve received praise from a variety of sources saying that I act like her, and I can attest to the fact that I do, but I don’t learn how to act like her; mine is natural,” she said in response to a question of whether or not she is aware speaking and acting like the journalist.

Narrating how she came into the limelight, the comedian said she first started performing stand-up comedy in the Kumasi City Mall’s basement but came to a halt due to certain arrangements which did not favour her.



However, the emergence of the social media app, Tiktok, brought her to the spotlight when she began posting her funny videos during the lockdown period.



Felicia thus maintained that the gift of acting and style of speaking are gifts she possesses which also run in her family, adding, “although I won’t claim she [Delay] is my role model, I admire her colourful demeanour”.