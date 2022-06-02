10
Delay hits the kitchen with Amerado

Delay And Amerado2.png Delay and Amerado

Thu, 2 Jun 2022

At the moment, it’s more than hard to tell if Delay is actually in an affair with Amerado or not because the two have been teasing us with romantic videos for some months now.

For like 5 months now, the two celebrities have been giving the public back-to-back snippets of lovey-dovey moments on camera.

Whilst many are rooting for the duo, others believe the age gap between the two should be a deal-breaker.

Although the two have denied on several occasions that they are in an affair but it appears they are playing with our minds.

A new video that has been landed on the internet captures the moment Amerado was spotted in the kitchen washing some plates whiles Delay was seated at his back.

Clearly, they had finished eating and the rapper decided to take up the task of washing the dishes himself.

In spite of the fact that the video looks appealing to watch and harmless, some critics have opined that Delay has turned Amerado into her houseboy.

As argued by these critics, why would a woman sit idle for the man to do the dishes if he’s not her houseboy?

@Kobby_one_sixteen for instance wrote; – Small small dem go turn ur man house

@Lady_nurse-bela – Ayoo let me pass err

@Joeway88 – Are they staying together or what? Eiii Amerado? yooo ebi ghana we all dey oo

@Niikofix – See some of us are well experienced to know that once the woman is not in makeup or wig, then the thing has happened..the god of punchlines has taken dominion over the goddess of wise sayings by tasting the forbidden fruit..

Source: ghpage.com
