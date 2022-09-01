Delay is an inspiration to me, she supported me - Bridget Otoo

Delay and Bridget Otoo

Broadcast journalist, Bridget Otoo has disclosed that Deloris Frimpong Manso, the woman who sympathized with her when trusted friends betrayed her was the same person who inspired her to get into TV production.

According to Bridget, she has so much respect for the host of Delay Show who is popularly known as Delay.



"If you see any story linking me to Delay disregard it. @delayghana is an inspiration to me personally and I’ve said several times that she’s the reason I even bought equipment to go into TV production. I will continue to respect and admire her," read her tweet dated August 31.



This comes in days after Delay called out a friend of Bridget Otoo for sharing a damning video of the presenter and her husband, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, from their wedding.



The said video that captured the groom turning down a kiss from his bride was interpreted differently by a section of the public who claimed that Dr Ago Tetteh wasn't in love with the beautiful woman he had married.



But speaking on the Delay Show, the host had this to say about Bridget's traitor: "I’m rather surprised at the friend that filmed the video and shared it. Search for her name for us so that when we see such persons, we’d run because such a friend is deadly. Such a friend is next to the serpent.”



According to Bridget, a fake publication wanted to pitch her against Delay in a post she made. The celebrated broadcaster has shot down rumours adding that Delay is a one-of-a-kind.

“Why would I shade the one person who has used her platform to speak in support of me? If you have your personal issues pls come for us directly but don’t think you are smarter than anyone and use my tweet that has no link to @delayghana to express your hate!!!” she tweeted.



