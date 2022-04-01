1
Delay is my brand associate not lover – Amerado

Amerado And Deloris.png Rapper Amerado and Delay

Ghanaian rapper, Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, known by the stage name Amerado has dispelled rumors that he is in an amorous relationship with TV personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso also known as Delay.

According to the rapper, his stint with Delay was to tap into the huge brand of the popular television host.

He said it all started when he first appeared on the Delay Show, “so I personally took the decision to take a bite into the brand of the television host.”

The musician who is also a footballer and cook explained that there is nothing amorous going on between him and the popular TV host.

“Delay is my big sister and seeing my big sister up there, I took the decision to associate my brand with hers to get up there,” Amerado confessed.

“My relationship with Delay was for brand association… nothing more, nothing less,” he told Nana Romeo on the Ayekoo Ayekoo mid-morning show on Accra 100.5 FM, on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The Kumasi-based rapper said his association with Delay has really helped his music brand.

He said it is the time for artists from the Ashanti Region to push the Kumerican agenda in the music industry.

