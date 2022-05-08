'Delay is not denial' - KiDi says as he is crowned 2022 VGMA Artiste of the Year

KiDi is VGMA Artiste of the Year

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year

Black Sherif wins two awards



Akwaboah grabs VGMA Best Highlife Artiste award



He was unlucky at the 22nd edition as he lost the Artiste of the Year award to gospel musician Diana Hamilton but now has the bragging right as he surpassed fix nominees to win the topmost category.



"Delay is definitely not denial," said KiDi when he received the plaque.



The Lynx Entertainment act found himself in the category with Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Joe Mettle, King Promise and Black Sherif.



Prior to the event, the contest was between himself and Black Sherif who made waves with his 'Second Sermon' song and subsequently increased his audience appeals.



Unfortunately for Black Sherif, KiDi won the category which is determined by votes from the Board, Academy and the public.



Aside from winning the Artiste of the Year award, KiDi grabbed the Most Popular Song of the Year and Best Reggae/Dancehall Song awards with his ‘Touch It’. His ‘Golden Boy’ was also adjudged ‘Album/EP of the Year. He also walked home with the Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year award.



Black Sherif took consolation from winning Best New Artiste and Best Hip-hop Song of the Year awards.

Below is the full list of winners.



Artiste of the Year – KiDI



Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year – Touch It (KiDi)



Album/EP of the Year – (Golden Boy) KiDi



Best New Artiste – Black Sherif



Record of the Year – Sad Gurlz Luv Money (Amaarae)



Audio Engineer of the Year – Chris V. Rootselaar and Jaap Wiewel



Best Rap Performance of the Year – Lyrical Joe



Reggae Dancehall Artiste – Stonebwoy

Afropop/Afrobeat Artiste – KiDi



Afrobeats Song of the Year – Sefa



Collaboration of the Year – Enjoyment Minister (D Black)



Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Touch It (KiDi)



Afropop Song of the Year – Praise (Fameye)



Best Highlife Artiste of the Year – Akwaboah



Highlife Song of the Year – Thy Grace Part 1 (Kofi Kinaata)



Gospel Artiste of the Year – Joe Mettle



International Collaboration of the Year – Forever Remix (Gyakie)

Hip hop Song of the Year – Second Sermon (Black Sherif)



Hiplife Song of the Year – Yeeko (Okyeame Kwame)



Hip hop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year – Sarkodie



Gospel Song of the Year – Ote Me Mu (Ohemaa Mercy)



African Artiste of the Year – Wizkid



Producer of the Year – MOGBeatz



Music for Good – Greedy Men (Stonebwoy)



Instrumentalist of the Year – Joshua Moszi



Music Video of the Year – Bosom PYung – Nyinya

Songwriter of the Year – Fameye (Praise)



Male Vocal Performance – Kwaisey Pee (Amazing God)



Female Vocal Performance – Niella (Where You Are)



Traditional Artiste – Nii Tettey Tetteh



Vodafone Green Award – Stonebwoy