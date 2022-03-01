Delay loves Amerado’s craft but is that the only thing she loves?

Delay and Amerado

Ghanaian rapper, Amerado finally opened up about his relationship with Ghanaian businesses and media mogul Deloris Frimpong Manso. He calls her a lover of his craft and more.

In a sit-down with content creator Kwadwo Sheldon, Amerado spoke about the rumoured relationship between Delay and himself. But before he spilled the beans, Amerdo was reluctant to do so because he enjoyed the attention and push from his fans.



The attention is about his love for older women, which fueled him to reveal his intention to Delay on her show. “I have never been with a woman whom I’m older than before. Not sugar mummies. But at least someone older than me by a year or more. And that’s my taste.”



But Amerado was quick to dispel hearsay whilst publicly displaying his admiration for the self-made entrepreneurial icon.



“The thing is Delay is a good person who admires me. After my interview with her, she thought, ‘this is a good brand that I can help push.’ So we’ve been like that. It’s not really what you think, but I can’t change what people think. It’s she loving my craft, as Sheldon loves my craft, and as Micheal Okraku will push me.

The reality is that she liked me after my appearance on her show. So for what Ghanaians think, I don’t want to apply distractions because I love what’s going on.”



Amerado also talked about the magic he made with Kuami Eugene on the ‘Metua’ track. He said, “I will say a big thank you to Kuami Eugene for availing himself for this. Thank you so much, Kuame.”



‘Metua’ is Amerado’s first work for the year.