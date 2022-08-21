Delay makes Tiktok sensation ‘rethink’ his answers after gay question popped up

Wesley Kesse on the Delay Show

Outspoken television show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, seemed to have put TikTok sensation, Kojo Asante Kesse, popularly known as WesleyKesse, in a tight corner when she asked him why many people think he is gay.

In a snippet of a yet-to-be-aired video shared on the presenter's Instagram account, the show host posed the question, “Why do people think you are gay?”



The internet sensation stated that he believes that performing in female clothes for his followers makes people believe so while adding that, he trusts he is a great person which is why many people are on his case.



“Probably because I mostly do my content wearing female stuff. My star is too big so people need to talk about my life a little,” he said.



Knowing Delay for her probing prowess to get the desired answers she wants from her guests, the presenter asked a follow-up question that had Wesley thinking.



According to Delay, other male stars dress in female attires but are not tagged gay; why then would they label him as one?



She, however, didn't end there, she probed further by asking the influencer if the speculations being made by people may be a result of some of the friendships he has kept over the years.

“Do you think is because you are surrounded by too many gay friends?” she asked.



Delay’s final question hushed Wesley for a moment.









Our guest is the tiktok king ???? Wesley Kesse! pic.twitter.com/PjsrECYAWZ — The Delay Show Is Back On TV3 ????????☀️ (@delayghana) August 20, 2022

