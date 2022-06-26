0
Delay’s holds private party to celebrate 40th birthday

Delay Birthday2.png Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay

Sun, 26 Jun 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

Deloris Frimpong Manso, known in the showbiz circles as Delay turned age 40 on June 25, 2022.

To celebrate her big day, Delay shared some stunning photos to tell the world that she is a year older.

In one of the photos, she was spotted wearing a classic pink-colored dress while in the other Delay is seen wearing gorgeous embroidery-designed African apparel.

After these stunning photos and all the lovely messages she got from celebrity friends and all her followers, zionfelix.net has chanced on some videos from a private birthday party she put together.

Unlike last year when Delay decided to visit an orphanage home with many top celebs to celebrate the special day, she decided to put together a rather ‘low key’ party this year.

From the videos, Delay is seen cutting a cake with her family while all her invited guests cheered her on.

Her new bestie, Amerado also passed through to surprise her and performed one of his new singles titled ‘Obiaa Boa’ which seems to be Delay’s favorite song now.

Watch the videos below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chris TV (@christvofficial)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chris TV (@christvofficial)

Source: zionfelix.net
