Delay’s intriguing interview with NSMQ mistress Professor Elsie Kaufmann

Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann

In September 2022, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, renowned as the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) mistress and the Dean of the Engineering faculty at the University of Ghana, sat with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show and opened up about her life.

She spoke about the challenges of pursuing her doctorate degree in the United States, beginning her PhD at the young age of 26, and even giving birth during her final year. The balancing act of managing her family while pursuing her academic dreams was daunting. To tackle this, she flew her mother from Ghana to the United States to provide crucial support.



Prof. Kaufmann is a mother of three – two daughters and a son – with her former white American husband. She revealed that she had married a white man during her time in the United States, where she lived for most of her life.



When questioned about why she didn't marry a Ghanaian man, she humorously replied, "They didn't come." Although she didn't delve further into the topic, she acknowledged the possibility of remarrying if she found the right person.



In the interview, Prof. Kaufmann also discussed her divorce, emphasizing that she would consider marriage again if she met the right partner. She highlighted the importance of finding the right person and the constraints of her busy life as a senior lecturer and biomedical engineer at the University of Ghana.





Watch the interview below.







BB