Delay’s lawyer petitions police to ‘investigate fraudulent misrepresentation’

Television personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), has through her lawyer petitioned the Director-General, Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to investigate a case of misrepresentation after an unidentified lady claimed to have once been her house help in a video which has since gone viral.



On the back of conversations about whether Delay has a child or not, the young lady on camera mentioned that she was Delay’s house help until she decided to further her education and could say without equivocation that the show host has a child.



Delay in response, however, contradicted the claim.



“A video has been circulating of a young lady who claims to have been my house help in the past. I have never met her and your assistance will be appreciated if you can help locate her,” the caption of her petition sighted by GhanaWeb read.

The petition issued on June 8, 2022, and signed by Stephen Nsiah Opoku Esq. of Kulendi@Law said the showbiz personality has been concerned because she “has on several occasions received reports of persons who falsely purport to be her acquaintances and fraudulently use their misrepresentations to induce personal gifts, money and favours from unsuspecting victims. Some of these persons also employ the use of deliberate falsehoods to attract attention from unsuspecting Ghanaians to their social media handles.”



Consequently, Delay has beseeched the police to “investigate the issue and where any criminal culpability is established, to trigger appropriate proceedings to abate this behaviour.”



The petition further mentioned that a copy of the video in question has been made available to the police to aid their investigations.







