Delay’s question to SDK about father’s death that ‘silenced’ him

Delay’s question about whether or not the demise of SDK Dele’s father was an answered prayer got the comedian thinking as he delayed his response for about twenty seconds.

At age twenty-seven, SDK Dele carried a burden that seemed too heavy for him. His mother suffered a stroke and his father collapsed a couple of times making him emit that if his father’s survival would compound the situation, then, it would be better for him (the father) to die.



With a demeanor that portrayed sadness, SDK said his father had suffered a lot and it was devastating seeing him go through excruciating pain.



“I got a car and we headed to the hospital. While we moved, I said ‘mum has stroke, you’re going to suffer the same fate, it’d be very difficult for the family, it’d be better to give up’.



“I whispered these into his ears, he was not responding to me despite the several calls. He was suffering,” said SDK in an interview on The Delay Show monitored by GhanaWeb.



Barely a day after rushing his father, Francis Sulley, to the hospital, he was informed the dad had passed on.



“Would you say it was an answered prayer?” Delay asked.

“Hmm!" SDK sighed after twenty seconds of silence. "I don’t know how to say it but… It’s nature.”



“But was it an answered prayer? Because when he collapsed and you took him to the hospital, you told him to die and the next day, you were told he’s dead. It’s like your wish came through. Or?” Delay asked.



“Maybe so; but it’s not like a wish came through…” SDK replied.



“Do you think a burden was lifted from you?” Delay followed up with another question, to which SDK responded “Somehow”.



According to SDK, his father refused to take medicine despite knowing the situation at hand but he [SDK] ensured his father took them once he was home.



"This one is also advice to families that would also listen. If you're a mother or a father and you know you love your child, you should also take care of yourself..."

Before his demise on November 24, 2021, Francis Sulley starred in a number of comedy skits with his son and the mother of the comedian. They made headlines with their witty skit with many expressing surprises that the two were actually SDK’s parents.



In his interview with Delay, SDK indicated that it was a nice experience acting with his parents.







BB