Delay’s ‘sexual intercourse’ question to Kuami Eugene lookalike that caused ‘confusion’

Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay)

For a few seconds, Stephen, a member of the 4Kings lookalike group had to pause and rethink his response to a question Deloris Frimpong Manso posed regarding the sexual benefits of being Kuami Eugene’s lookalike.

The young man who appeared with his colleagues on The Delay Show while expressing his admiration for Kuami Eugene said he had been receiving ‘proposals’ from females and despite clarifying that he is not Kuami Eugene, they remain unbowed.



“The ladies have been pestering me,” said Stephen. “They think I’m Kuami Eugene. Even when I tell them I'm not, they refuse to back out. They pester me a lot. Some even buy things like shoes and apparel for me in their bid to win my heart.”



His response triggered a question from the show host: “So, you’ve not even taken advantage of that to sleep with even one of them?”



“Sorry?” he said as he pretended not to have heard the question, making Delay repeat the question. “So, you’ve not even taken advantage of that to sleep with even one person?”



“As in having sexual intercourse with people?” Stephen sought clarity.



“Yes, Delay responded.

“Okay, I’ve not been sleeping with people,” he said as he paused and burst into laughter, causing hilarity among his peers. “I’ve not been sleeping around; maybe there’s been sexual intercourse. It’s different from promiscuity; I’ve not been sleeping with many people.”



Stephen refuted claims that he is injuring the Kuami Eugene brand, stressing that he has rather promoted the musician and his craft.



He said: “I like Kuami Eugene. I love him. I’m a die-hard fan. He has other lookalikes but I’m the original one; even Kuami knows. I don’t study him but if he releases a song today, I’ll be able to sing word for word. I used his name to push him. All my videos on Tiktok have songs by Kuami Eugene.”







BB