Delay's team counters Blakk Rasta over Dr. UN school brouhaha

The production team of The Delay Show has expressed utmost shock over what it describes as a contradictory account from Blakk Rasta as regards whether or not Dr. UN was his mate at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Kwame Owusu Fordjour, famous for organising the Global Blueprint Excellence Awards in honour of the late United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, in an interview on The Delay Show named Blakk Rasta as one of his classmates at the university in his attempt to debunk speculations he was never a student of the Kumasi-based tertiary institution.



Blakk Rasta in an interview with GhanaWeb corroborated the account, stating without equivocation that Dr. UN was his mate.



"He was my mate and he was at Katanga Hall, officially called University Hall. In fact, he was also a radio presenter, and I was playing reggae there. I finished in 2001, so this was in 1997. I met him there, the long and short of it all is, he was my mate," Blakk Rasta told GhanaWeb after a post from Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) which said he [Blakk Rasta] had told her production team "he remembers him (Dr. UN) from the radio station and not as his mate".



Alexander Abaka, one of the producers of The Delay Show in an interview with GhanaWeb after the publication could not fathom why the broadcaster would give two different accounts.

Abaka mentioned that he spoke with Blakk Rasta during the shoot to inquire about his relationship with Dr. UN when his name came up as one of his classmates.



According to Abaka, Blakk Rasta in response said he remembers Dr. UN as a presenter with Contatto Radio, now Focus FM, which is KNUST's radio station, but "did not know him from the same class."



Based on Abaka's conversation with Blakk Rasta and the latter's interview with GhanaWeb, The Delay Show producer said he was bewildered, "trying to understand how automatically it all springs up... How he's spinning the whole thing this time around."