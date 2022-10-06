Delay’s tweet about ‘singlehood’ that has instigated concerns

A tweet by Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) about ‘being single’ has triggered reactions from tweeps with some expressing concerns while others make suggestions hoping to help the renowned television show host find a remedy to what they perceive to be the situation.
“Being single can be hard on certain days. Today is one of those days!” Delay’s tweet, Thursday, read.
The tweet was the caption of a stunning photo of the Delay Show host. In the said photo, Delay wore a glittering rosewood pink one-arm dress that was accompanied by simple but sleek makeup and a short hair extension.
Soon after her post, some followers thronged the comment section to react.
With some admiring her beauty, they resorted to the use of adjectives to qualify her personality.
Some also emitted they couldn’t wait for her wedding because they could foresee she would make a beautiful bride.
For some others, it was an opportunity to ask the popular media personality some questions about her personal life.
Here are a few of the reactions.
i just wanna imagine the wedding..herh nbs lighting effects, stage and stuff— Allow-Cash-out???????? (@smirky_mikee) October 6, 2022
So you don't have a single male friend who you are very close to?— Alter Ego (@altern8te_ego) October 6, 2022
Then find ur self a man ???? wai @Amerado_Burner will be happy to be ur husband— Thomas Yeboah (@Thomas054921718) October 6, 2022
nice bae like u n still single di33 ik dey bab oo— kwekubills (@kwekubillsgh) October 6, 2022
Den please marry me but am a broke guy. What do you say my precious gem ????— Hakem_junior (@HakemJunior) October 6, 2022
This woman is so beautiful whaaaaaat!!????— HOLYBWOY????❤ (@holybwoy68) October 6, 2022
You will be fine— MaCafui ???????? ???????????? (@Kasualheart) October 6, 2022
Go straight to the point— Ɛdɛ Nkyɛ (@bra_jnr1) October 6, 2022
You look amazing in your outfit— Richard III ????✨???????? (@wittyyrich) October 6, 2022
What's wrong?— Madam_Eudia???????? (@madam_eudia) October 6, 2022
Talk to me
