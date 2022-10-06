6
Menu
Entertainment

Delay’s tweet about ‘singlehood’ that has instigated concerns

Delay Dey Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay)

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A tweet by Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) about ‘being single’ has triggered reactions from tweeps with some expressing concerns while others make suggestions hoping to help the renowned television show host find a remedy to what they perceive to be the situation.

“Being single can be hard on certain days. Today is one of those days!” Delay’s tweet, Thursday, read.

The tweet was the caption of a stunning photo of the Delay Show host. In the said photo, Delay wore a glittering rosewood pink one-arm dress that was accompanied by simple but sleek makeup and a short hair extension.

Soon after her post, some followers thronged the comment section to react.

With some admiring her beauty, they resorted to the use of adjectives to qualify her personality.

Some also emitted they couldn’t wait for her wedding because they could foresee she would make a beautiful bride.

For some others, it was an opportunity to ask the popular media personality some questions about her personal life.

Here are a few of the reactions.

















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Related Articles: