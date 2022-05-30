Delay wades into Sister Derby dating rumour as promise ring is flaunted

Sister Derby rumoured to be dating ex-boyfriend of Farcadi

Singer displays ring to confirm relationship with a younger man



Delay's hopes are high, anticipates successful relationship for Derby



After a ring was spotted on the finger of Sister Derby, fanning to flame rumours that her newly-found lover who is way younger than her has proposed, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) has shared her excitement as she looks forward to seeing them tie the knot and stay together forever.



According to Delay, she cannot hide how exhilarated she is having spotted the lovey-dovey pair on social media.



“Everyone knows I’m a shipper of the relationship. I support it with all my heart because I’m the type that is elated when I see young men in a relationship with older women. I’m an advocate,” the television host said on The Delay Show.

“If it’s true the young man has given her a ring, I’m happy. Mostly, such relationships don’t lead to marriages so if Derby sets the pace, we will be encouraged that once we get to be in a relationship with a young man, there is hope for the future. The ship must sail,” a visibly excited Delay added.



Sister Derby’s alleged dating rumour commenced in 2021. She was said to be dating one David, the ex-boyfriend of commercial sex worker Queen Farcadi, a development that courted reactions from social media users. The conversation shifted from dating Farcadi’s ex-boyfriend to her failure to learn from her past relationship with ‘young’ Medikal who left her for ‘young’ Fella Makafui.



On the back of the troll, Delay at the time issued a piece of advice to Sister Derby, asking her to remain firm in her new relationship and disregard naysayers.



“They said Sister Derby has found a new lover and the blogs have carried it but all I see is happiness. Finding someone you love and who also loves you back is the ultimate. And it is really difficult to find love these days especially when you are a celebrity,” Delay noted.



“When you find someone and you both connect on that level, age, money, height even religion doesn’t matter. What matters is you understand each other. Sister Derby, if the guy really makes you happy then go for it. Don’t mind the naysayers. In the end, they’ll stop. They won’t even live with you,” she added.

Meanwhile, Sister Derby has said she said ‘yes’ to David because he was serious and consistent. In an interview with Accra FM, the singer described her lover as calm.



"He was patient. I told him I wasn't interested in a relationship because I heard some rumours that he was with somebody so I told him I wasn't interested but he took his time. He later found out why and he explained that he is actually not with the person. We were hanging out as friends; the flowers came and then he even bought me a diamond promise ring before we started dating. The fact is that he was consistent, patient and he showed seriousness," said Sister Derby.



