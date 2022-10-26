0
Delay warned me about you – Nana Tornado charges at Abeiku Santana

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Emil Wood, popularly known as Nana Tonardo, has dragged Delay into his ongoing feud with Abeiku Santana.

In a bid to jab the popular TV presenter for labeling his friend (Mzbel) as a former artiste, Tonardo alleged that Delay earlier cautioned him about Abeiku Santana.

Tonardo said Abeiku tops the list of persons Delay told him to be wary of.

“When I came to the industry years ago, Delay warned me about you. You were the number one person she asked me to be careful of. She told me years ago that you are one of the people I should be on the lookout for.

"Truly, I have sat down, analyzed and realized that you are a hypocrite,” he stated in a video spotted on his page.

Tonardo’s allegations are on the premise of claims that Abeiku Santana had disrespected his best friend, Mzbel.

This was after Abeiku Santana labeled Mzbel a ‘former artiste’ after an upcoming musician, Chief One, stated that he intends to collaborate with the ’16 years’ hitmaker.

The budding singer listed Mzbel as one musician he has been yearning to work with and this came as a surprise to Abeiku Santana.

Expressing utmost shock, Abeiku quizzed why Chief One would want to collaborate with ‘a former artiste’.

Mzbel? Former artiste Mzbel? “ Abeiku asked with a smirk on his face.

Watch the video below:





EB/EA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
