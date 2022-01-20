Dele Momodu commiserates with John Mahama

CEO of Ovation International, Dele Momodu and former president John Mahama

John Mahama's brother is dead

Dele Momodu visits John Mahama



John Mahama's brother laid to rest



The Chief Executive Officer of Ovation International, Dele Momodu, has paid a visit to former president, John Dramani Mahama to commiserate with him over the death of his younger brother, Emmanuel Adam Mahama.



Mr Mahama passed away on New Year, Friday, December 31, 2021, after a short illness.



In a video shared by the Nigerian politician and author, he was spotted at Mr Mahama's private residence.



Mr Momodu offered special prayers to the bereaved family and asked Allah to grant the late Adam Mahama eternal rest.

"I am here to commiserate with you over the passing of your dear brother. I know how you feel because your family is a close mate family. I have interacted with many of your siblings in the past and I know you see yourselves as one. May Allah forgive his sins and may his soul rest in peace," Mr Momodu prayed.



The captioned of the video shared by Mr Momodu read: "This morning, I paid a condolence visit to the great Leader of Africa, former President of Ghana JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA, and his adorable wife, former First Lady of Ghana, LORDINA MAHAMA, to commiserate with the family over the sad passing of their Brother, MR EMMANUEL ADAM MAHAMA."



John Mahama who was sober throughout the conversation narrated how his younger brother passed away and also acknowledged Mr Momodu's special visit.



"Thank you very much my brother. You are part of the family so i think we should all be commiserating with each other. He was my younger brother, two years behind me. He felt sick over the holidays and we brought him to the hospital. The doctors did their best but Allah knows best. He have since buried him but we are planning for the final funeral rites but I appreciate this great visit."



