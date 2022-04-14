Dep. Creative Arts Minister proposes ‘YouTube, iTunes tax’ to complement E-Levy

Mark Okraku Mantey

Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts Mark Okraku Mantey is advising his government to tax YouTube, iTunes and other online revenue streams after successfully passing the e-levy.

The Deputy Minister said it is the surest way to ensure everyone contributes to the development of the country.



“So I ask myself, how do we fix these things that make you complain about what you do not contribute?” he said on GTV Wednesday.



He averted the government to revenues that come in for creative people in the form of remittances from creative content on YouTube, iTunes, Uber and bolt foods among others.



He lamented that those who make these online revenues are not paying anything to the government.

“My creative people are selling on YouTube, iTunes, bolt foods, and uber. People are now buying clothes online. Are they paying anything to the government? No. After the momo, I think we need to go heavily online and then cyber to see what we can get from there,” he complained.



He said this will ensure the tax net is widened so that we avoid a situation where few businesses pay tax which burdens them.



“.. The small business enterprise comes up in a few years, and they collapse because they are overloaded with some taxes. So, why don’t we expand the scope to help reduce corporate Ghana of taxes? We can distribute it such that you don’t overload the few who have agreed to pay for it,” he added.