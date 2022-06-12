Depression is the beginning of madness, seek help – Dr. Richard Eghan

Dr. Richard Eghan is a medical practitioner

A medical practitioner, Dr. Richard Eghan, has advised persons suffering from depression to seek medical care.

He says depression leads to madness if medical attention is not given to persons suffering from it.



Speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM, Dr. Richard Eghan said “when you are depressed seek medical help so that you are treated because it is the beginning of madness.”

“Depression can lead t bipolar, depression can lead to serious psychopathic issues. It’s not as simple as we think,” he added.



The Medical practitioner said Ghana is sitting on a timebomb of mental health and the earlier the country takes its handling seriously the better for the country.