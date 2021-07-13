Depriving artistes of awards has led them into depression - Hammer claims

Renowed Ghanaian music producer, Hammer

Renowned Ghanaian music producer, Hammer has expressed that award schemes in the country have driven several musicians into a state of depression.



Citing an instance where Pappy Kojo was nominated for nine awards but could not win any, Hammer said that particular situation plunged him into depression.



The award-winning music producer could not fathom why an artiste would be nominated in many categories without winning any.



“Some time ago Pappy Kojo went into depression, I believe it was as a result of the VGMA ordeal, he was nominated for nine but won none. This act has a huge potential of breaking an artiste’s mental health. The mind is very fragile, if you joke with it, it’s very dangerous. Don’t push these boys to the wall and just walk away from them, it breaks them,” he stated in an interview with AsempaFM monitored by GhanaWeb.

“When you nominate an artiste for nine awards at least he/she must leave with two. If you know that that person is not getting even one award, don’t give him nine nominations. It’s too much to go home empty-handed; you can nominate that person for three awards,” he added.



One can recall that the likes of Kelvynboy, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Wendy Shay and several others have bemoaned the biased nature of awards schemes, particularly the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMAs).



Wendy Shay in particular alleged that most deserving artistes are usually side-lined because organizers rather present awards to their favourites.







