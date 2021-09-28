Deputy Executive Director of NSS Gifty Oware ties the knot

Deputy Executive Director for the National Service Scheme Gifty Oware-Aboagye has tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Mr. Mensah.

The two were joined together as husband and wife in a ceremony that saw family and friends in attendance.



The National Service Scheme’s Deputy Director had prior to the marriage ceremony been celebrating her love who she indicates has been through a lot with her.



“Many things have happened to us. The ugly, beautiful, sour, and sweet. We have stood by each other for the sake of our affection and friendship. You are a pillar to the family and a hero to the boys. You got me smiling even in the storms. I tremble only in your arms. My husband, my world! For the oath we made, for the vows’ sake, I am always proud to have one like you. Love you to the moon and back,” she said in one of the many Facebook posts prior to the wedding.





In videos of the event seen online, the NSS Deputy looked cheerful, sung along to several songs, and could not have enough of her husband as he also looked totally in love.



Watch excerpts from the event in the video below:



