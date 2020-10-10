Despite, Daddy Lumba sprays cash at Dr Ofori Sarpong daughter’s traditional wedding

It was all glitz and glamour as Cindy Ofori Sarpong, one of the daughters of Ghana’s established businessmen Ernest Ofori Sarpong of Special Ice fame got married.

The wedding which was dubbed #CIRI2020 saw Cindy marrying in a traditional wedding ceremony held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, in Accra.



The name of the lucky man who who married Cindy is known as Richard Peprah.



As their benchmark and standard with all events organised by Ofori Sarpong and his brother, Osei Kwame Despite, Cindy’s traditional wedding was a big event as the display of rich culture, affluence and exhibition of quality kente clothing and dresses was the order of the day.



The likes of Nana Ama Mcbrown, Abeiku Santana, Amakye Dede , Daddy Lumba, Kofi Kinaata, D-Black, Sefa , Daughters of glorious Jesus and many other celebrities were all present at the grand traditional wedding.

Close source indicates their white wedding is coming off on Sarurday, 10th October, 2020.



Watch video below:



